It's time to start giving Magic rookies some more minutes

The Orlando Magic are giving their pair of rookies an expanded opportunity with several players out due to injury.

Jase Richardson and Noah Penda are being given an audition to possibly get more minutes and they are doing the most with the opportunity. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz graded the Magic's rookie class and gave them a "B+" for their efforts so far this season.

"Both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda are knocking on the door to becoming regular rotation members for the Orlando Magic, a team that's once again been hammered by injuries," Swartz wrote.

"Richardson is up to 9.4 points on 41.2 percent shooting from three in 15.6 minutes over his last five games while Penda recently had his best game of the season in a win over the Utah Jazz (13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks in 24 minutes).

"With some more court time and regular roles, this is going to end up looking like a really solid rookie class for Orlando despite not having a pick until No. 25 overall."

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson celebrates a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Magic rookies taking next step

With Jalen Suggs on the sidelines with a hip contusion, Richardson has been counted on more frequently. His strong play as of late makes it to where the Magic can have Suggs rest for a little while longer until he gets back on the court.

As for Penda, he's made the most of Franz Wagner and Tristan da Silva dealing with injuries. da Silva is expected to return soon, so that might take away some of Penda's minutes, but the Magic should still give the French rookie some opportunities to prove that he deserves a spot in the rotation.

Penda's play on the road trip has been the best stretch of his young NBA career, so there's reason to believe it could continue if he gets more playing time.

The Magic are back in action as they take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Kia Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

