'A Magical 36 Years': PA Announcer Paul Porter Leaving Magic at End of Season
ORLANDO, Fla. – For 36 years, the familiar booming voice of public address announcer Paul Porter has greeted Orlando Magic fans at home games, telling them loudly and proudly to stand and cheer for Central Florida's home team.
Whether it be at the "O-Rena" or the fresher-built Kia Center, Porter's signature, drawn-out vocal inflections and unmistakable calls were a fixture, making Magic home games feel complete.
Per a release from the team on Friday afternoon, the 2024-25 season will be his last.
The Magic will honor Porter – one of the NBA's longest tenured PA voices – during the final home regular-season game on Wednesday, April 9 vs. the Boston Celtics. Orlando will commemorate his devotion and service to the team and its fans, which he's done since the team's inception.
Tipoff that evening is set for 7 p.m. ET.
“It’s been a magical 36 years,” Porter said in a release. “I will certainly miss the fans, coaches, players and staff. After countless trips up and down I-4, it’s time to pass the torch in Orlando. It’s been a tremendous run and I will forever remain a Magic fan. I humbly thank the Magic for this life-changing opportunity back in 1989, but most of all I want to say thank you to the fans for allowing me to be part of their gameday experience.”
Porter, who resides in Tampa, will continue his roles as PA announcer for the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and press box announcer for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will continue in his role through Orlando's postseason run.
“Paul has certainly left an indelible mark on our franchise,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “Simply, he will be missed, but never forgotten. His iconic calls will certainly live on.”
Orlando plans to conduct a search for his replacement. But Porter's absence truly marks the end of an era for the Magic – and leaves big shoes to fill for the next person in line.
