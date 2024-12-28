Awaiting Banchero, Magic Have One of NBA's Most Favorable Schedules
ORLANDO, Fla. – One final game in 2024 remains for the Orlando Magic.
In a Sunday afternoon matinee at the Kia Center, the Brooklyn Nets visit the Magic. This will be Game 34 for Orlando — more than any other NBA team thus far. But the Magic are about to catch a little break, on paper anyway.
According to Positive Residual's strength of schedule metric, the Magic's slate of 49 remaining regular-season games is the second-easiest in the league.
As the website defines the measure, "SOS (strength of schedule) measures an opponent's win probability against average league competition, given a set of scheduling conditions."
The measure is meant to be a reflection of opponent quality — usually determined by factors such as outright win percentage or net rating. This specific metric also takes into account the strength of both teams, the incoming rest situation for either team, and the home team's altitude.
Take this current homestand, for example. Six of the seven games have come and gone, but each opponent thus far had a record above .500. The Magic are 2-4 during this stretch — with victories over Miami and Boston and the four losses to Miami, Oklahoma City, and twice to New York.
But a 12-19 Nets team, whom the Magic have defeated twice this year already, is the seventh and final game of the home defense. Then the Magic see the Detroit Pistons (14-17), Toronto Raptors (7-24) and Utah Jazz (7-22) to open 2025.
Over the remaining three-plus months of the regular season, Orlando's split of home and road games is even after Sunday's Nets matchup. They have one remaining road trip longer than three games — a six-game odyssey with five games out West shortly before the All-Star break.
MORE, from earlier this month: Why the Magic's homestand is 'invaluable' for a team short on rest and reps
Orlando's 19-14 overall mark is impressive, especially given their major injuries. All-Star and leading scorer Paolo Banchero has played just five games, suffering a torn oblique less than two weeks into the year. Twenty games later, second-leading scorer Franz Wagner suffered the same injury, which requires a minimum 4-6 weeks of inactivity before the player is re-evaluated.
Against teams that are .500 or better, the Magic are 7-12. Of those 19 games, 17 have come without at least one of Banchero or Wagner. Plus, other key rotation players have missed multiple games.
"For the team as a whole, for me to go down five games into the season and be out for an extended period of time, then for them to start playing really well, Franz to step up, and then him go down with the same injury, is tough," Banchero said Friday.
"I think guys are stepping up [and] are out there playing free, playing together. We're keeping up our standard of how we want to play on defense, not really having much drop-off there. We're giving ourselves a chance to win every game."
Rest assured: The Magic and Banchero are eager for his return. On Friday, the 22-year-old All-Star said that his oblique muscle was "healed" and that he was accelerating his conditioning program to hopefully return to game action in a couple weeks.
"It's very encouraging to see the way in which he's working, to see his conditioning start to slowly ramp up," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Friday. "You see the guys out there supporting him as they're watching him go through his workouts. It's good for the eyes, I can tell you that right now."
Banchero's workouts have become must-see programming following team practices or shootarounds. A week ago, guard Jalen Suggs couldn't help but peer over a gathering of local reporters to catch a glimpse of his teammate's session.
"I'm looking at him shoot right now and I'm jumping for joy inside," Suggs said when asked of what Banchero's nearing return can do for team morale. "Just having his presence back among us is going to be amazing."
Whenever that reunion occurs, the Magic will do so with one of the league's most favorable remaining schedules.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO, NOW 'HEALED' GETTING CLOSER TO RETURN: After his torn right oblique has now fully healed, the Magic star is hoping to return back to the court with Orlando soon. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FAST-TRACK da SILVA'S PROCESS: Reflecting on the first third of his rookie season, Tristan da Silva is thankful for the opportunity and trust to "figure it out on the fly." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.