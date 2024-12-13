Why the Magic's Homestand Is 'Invaluable' for a Team Short on Rest and Reps
ORLANDO, Fla. – If the Orlando Magic had their way on Tuesday night, they'd be in Las Vegas making preparations for an NBA Cup semifinal on Saturday.
The shorthanded Magic gave the Milwaukee Bucks all they could handle in a 114-109 nailbiter. The sting of the loss was evident during the Magic's postgame press conferences. Yes, they'd taken a team with two all-time greats to the brink, guard Jalen Suggs said, but the game was one that Orlando "should've had."
The postgame praise and respect from prominent voices around the league was the only silver lining in the moment. The other fringe benefit of defeat was this team gets a chance to rest.
The Magic picked up a home game Sunday against the New York Knicks. Then they won't play until Thursday, Dec. 19, against Oklahoma City. Over a 10-day stretch, Orlando will log just two games.
"It's [invaluable] to have these days," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Friday after his team's practice. "To be able to go through practice, to be able to look at the different combinations of guys that are on the floor [and] the things that we need to clean up from some of these games that we haven't been able to do ... because we haven't been in this building and the games have been coming fast and furious."
Through nearly two months of the NBA's calendar, no other team has matched Orlando's workload. Tuesday's game in Milwaukee was their 27th of the 2024-25 season in 48 days — or a game every 1.7 days.
They've already completed five of their 13 back-to-backs, and Orlando's 17 road games are the most in the league.
That's something you're aware of, Mosley said, but it's not something to harp on.
"You really just have to focus on keeping the group together and in the right space, studying the game and focusing on the game that's coming up next," Mosley said. "I think that's what this group has done. They've been able to focus on the job at hand but continue to also keep the right perspective in where we are. Our coaches are doing such a great job of teaching, not being able to be on the floor, but through film and individual sessions."
To that point, Wendell Carter Jr.'s facial expression was one of shock when made aware of the Magic's road game total compared to the rest of the league. Shortly after mouthing "oh wow" to himself, Carter said: "I didn't know we'd played the most away games. I guess that makes sense, though; we haven't been home that much."
For comparison, five NBA teams had played 26 games before Friday tipoffs. Because the Hawks advanced to an NBA Cup semifinal, they'll equal the Magic at 27 games played on Saturday. On the other end of the spectrum, Denver and Philadelphia have played only 22 games so far.
The disparity is greater with road games. No other NBA team has played more than 15 games compared to the Magic's 17. And 10 teams have played 11 or fewer road games.
Orlando's schedule will level off, of course. Of the Magic's 55 remaining regular season games, 31 are at home. Their remaining eight back-to-backs will spread out over four months' time, and only one more road trip is longer than three games (six games from Jan. 27-Feb. 6.)
The MAgic are home in Orlando until the new year.
"I'm super excited," center Moe Wagner said. "I unpacked my stuff first day [back], made myself (at home). First time in my career that I'm home for three weeks straight [and] wanna enjoy that a little bit obviously. Have family for the holidays. Can't forget life along this journey, you know? It's important to mental peace [to] come in here, be focused and then go away and life your life."
Beginning Sunday with the Knicks, the Magic have a seven-game homestand – six games against teams that are above .500. Orlando is 5-8 in such contests so far.
But the Magic are the NBA's last team with an unbeaten home record this year and have won 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2023-24 regular season and playoffs.
"I think just us being home, being able to sleep in our own bed [and] having this time off to kind of regroup [and] get your mind [and] body back together; having two games in 10 days, I think that's probably the first time in my career that's ever happened," Carter said. "Especially against the type of teams we're about to be playing — pretty tough teams, pretty good teams in this league. So it'll be a good test for us and a great opportunity, with two of our best guys out, for everyone to just step up."
Those two players, of course, are All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner – both of whom are sidelined indefinitely with torn right obliques. And while the Magic await the return of Banchero from his extended ailment and both Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris from hamstring issues, several other players labored through nicks and bruises through the first third of the season. Just Tuesday, Suggs momentarily left the game with a right thumb injury and Goga Bitadze dealt with right lower leg pain.
MORE: Latest updates on Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris from Friday's practice
That the Magic are back around their tailor-made medical and rehabilitation equipment is a blessing.
"That's the beauty of this facility," Mosley said. "Our ability to recover the right way, get everything that we need here and these guys find their rhythm and their routine with them being home; I think it's going to be invaluable for us to be here for this stretch of time."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- LATEST STATUSES FROM FRIDAY'S PRACTICE: Paolo Banchero didn't practice Friday, but Jonathan Isaac and Gary Harris were each involved with the team's Friday session. CLICK HERE
- OSCEOLA CHECK-IN: The latest news and notes surrounding the Magic's G League affiliate Osceola Magic. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC HOSTING KNICKS SUNDAY: Orlando will face New York just over a week after the Knicks trounced Orlando for the top spot in the NBA Cup group stage. For more details, CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, FRANZ LEAN ON ONE ANOTHER THROUGH INJURY: Until he returns, the Magic are supporting Franz Wagner however possible as he deals with a torn oblique. CLICK HERE
- NBA TAKING NOTICE OF MAGIC'S RESOLVE: Down their two best players, the Magic are still turning heads with their impressive play nearly a third of the way into the NBA season. CLICK HERE
- NEXT MAN UP MENTALITY FACES TOUGHEST TEST YET: Orlando is navigating a new normal without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the fold because of torn obliques. Now, the "real version" of their next-man-up mantra faces its toughest test. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.