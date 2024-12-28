Magic's Paolo Banchero, Now 'Healed,' Getting Closer to Return from Injury
ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday afternoon, the Orlando Magic's injury report included a small change in Paolo Banchero's injury designation that carries much larger implications.
Entering the day, the third-year pro had been sidelined with a torn right oblique for 27 games – since October 31. For nearly two months, reports listed that as the reason for his inactivity. But ahead of his team's matchup with the New York Knicks Friday, his 28th consecutive absence officially came because of a new reason: "Return to competition reconditioning."
That's a big step for a Magic team eagerly awaiting his return to the court. But as Banchero spoke with locker room reporters pregame Friday evening, it quickly became evident he wasn't aware of the change.
"Wait, what was that?" he asked, tossing back a question about what exactly the terminology looks like for him. When he was made aware of the official change, the 22-year-old All-Star lit up: "Oh okay okay. That's what's up.
"I would say that's about where I'm at, for sure," Banchero continued. "Just been doing a lot of rehab and a lot of ramping up, just trying to get my body back to playing shape. Obviously, I had to sit 30-plus days without really doing much. So, I just had to kind of get my body back in that mode and I'm still in the process of that."
For Banchero, who's never been through a significant injury in his career before this one, this process takes on the feeling of a second training camp. But the torn right abdominal muscle is "healed," he said, and he hopes to take the floor again with the Magic within the next couple of weeks.
Regarding what he's done so far, Banchero said he's starting to go full speed, closing out, dribbling and doing reps under fatigue in an effort to get his body back into shape.
"It's a big step, I would say," the former No. 1 overall pick said. "It's been really fun just challenging myself, then also getting that feeling back, feeling my skills again and getting up and down, you know. It feels good to be back.
"I'm just looking forward to these next, you know, week, two weeks of just doing the same thing, ramping up and seeing where I'm at," he added.
As for the steps he's yet to accomplish, Banchero said he hasn't participated in 5-on-5 live scrimmaging – something he'll do "some more of" in the coming days. He also hasn't yet dunked a basketball, but he's hopeful he can start doing that within the next week.
Of the few silver linings his injury presented, Banchero's injury being in his upper body afforded him time off his feet. Now, he says that's among the most encouraging aspects of his current recovery.
"My legs feel amazing," Banchero said. "Coming back, you want your legs to be under you, and my legs definitely feel very good. So, now it's just training my body to be able to take impact in the spot where the muscle was torn."
Added Banchero: "Just getting my brain back [used to] taking hits and dealing with that, because whether I experience some soreness or maybe a little shock when it does get contact, just my brain being able to overcome that."
Following up on a Rookie of the Year ciruit in year one and All-Star nod in year two, Banchero was out of the gates on a blistering pace for his third go-round of the NBA calendar. Albeit a small sample size, his 29 points a game was among the league's best through five games, including the season's first 50-point performance two nights before his oblique tear. His line also toted nearly nine rebounds and six assists to his scoring output, which was coming at career-best efficiency numbers.
A year after becoming the youngest-ever player to lead a team in points, rebounds and assists, he was again doing so at the time of his injury. When he was resigned to the sideline, Orlando's focus then turned to filling that void somehow.
That's where fourth-year forward Franz Wagner stepped in, elevating his game to All-Star level. He took over the pseudo No. 1 role in stride sans his star running mate, scoring 26.1 points per game and adding 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 20 games. Lightning struck twice, however, when Wagner was revealed to have suffered the exact same injury Banchero did a week into December.
"I had a bad feeling being on the bench that game when I saw him holding his side," Banchero said. "It looked kind of eerily similar to how I felt in Chicago."
Banchero told Andscape and ESPN's Marc Spears he could recall the exact play where his injury occurred. According to a report from TNT's Jared Greenberg, Wagner, however, couldn't note when his incident happened – other than knowing it came about in the second half of the Magic's Dec. 6 contest at Philadelphia. Both Banchero and Wagner finished the games they suffered their ailments in.
"When the news came out, I was hurt for him because he was playing so well and the team was doing great," Banchero said. "For the team as a whole – for me to go down five games into the season and be out for an extended period of time, then for them to start playing really well, Franz to step up, and then him go down with the same injury; is tough."
Through all of that, the Magic still find themselves treading water in the top half of the Eastern Conference. They've played 33 games – the most of any team in the league – and sit 19-14; good enough for fourth in the standings with around 60% of the regular season to play.
Orlando has given itself a chance at victory in nearly every game this season – even with Banchero and Wagner spending time out of the fold. Banchero credits that to maintaining a steady defensive standard and the group's cohesion and willingness to scrap with anyone. However, he's antsy to again have his contributions be felt between the white lines.
"I've been trying to get back since I first went out, really," Banchero said. "Now, I think, is gonna be the fun part of getting back into actually playing. I feel like I've just been showing up to the arena just to watch for a long time now. So, I'm going to be excited just to be suiting up to play, warming up and everything, getting back out here with the team. There's been some fun games that I've had to sit and watch, so just trying to make up for lost time when I come back."
"Sitting and watching for so long, you just miss the game. I'm just happy to be back out there playing."
He's not alone. The number of on-lookers at Thursday morning's shootaround, where Banchero's drill work was put on display for everyone significant in the organization to see, tells the story of a team ready to re-integrate the face of the franchise back into the fold.
"It's very encouraging to see the way in which he's working, to see his conditioning start to slowly ramp up," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame Friday. "You see the guys out there supporting him as they're watching him go through his workouts. It's good for the eyes, I can tell you that right now."
Moments before Banchero met reporters at his locker pregame, Mosley sauntered through the Magic's Kia Center locker room in a black Nike team-issued sweatsuit and grabbed a light blue marker. On the left whiteboard facing the room, he wrote a brief message he felt his team needed to hear:
"GRIT + JOY," it read. Before he walked off, the fourth-year coach then underlined it.
How the Magic have arrived here, where an impending star's return is seen as an additive rather than a season-saver, shouldn't be categorized as anything less than gritty.
Barring any setback, it's also a crucial reason why the joyful day of his return could soon be coming.
