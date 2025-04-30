Celtics Eliminate Magic as Fatal Flaws Let Orlando Down One Final Time in Game 5 Loss
BOSTON – For one final time in the 2024-25 season, the Orlando Magic fell victim to their season-long fatal flaws Tuesday night in TD Garden.
There was a third-quarter collapse, abysmal shooting and excessive fouling. Fittingly, it all came with a year-ending loss.
The No. 2-seed Boston Celtics' 120-89 victory secured a four-games-to-one victory over the seventh-seeded Magic. With the loss, Orlando's season officially concludes in the first round for a second consecutive season.
Not dissimilar to the earlier contests in the first-round, best-of-seven series, the Magic and Celtics were nearly dead even on the scoreboard after 24 minutes.
To that point in the game, Boston had looked unrecognizable. The Celtics had zero three-point makes on only six attempts, and Orlando was dominating the margins it had harped on needing to control throughout the entirety of the series. And still, the undermanned Magic held just a two-point lead heading into the intermission.
Then, like it has far too many times in the third quarter this year, the collapse came.
It started with three rapid fouls on Paolo Banchero in less than 100 seconds. Suddenly, Banchero, who'd struggled to find his offense the say way he had throughout the majority of the series, was resigned to the Magic bench with five fouls and over 21 minutes still to play.
The game was knotted at 53-all with 9:46 left in the 3Q as the third-year pro took a seat. Boston, finally finding its three-point attack in the process, ended the quarter on a 30-9 run. The Celtics' final third-quarter advantage was 36-13.
Orlando couldn't hit the shots to capitalize on the numerous Celtic mistakes. The Magic missed 19 straight three-pointers between the second and third quarters, and for the game, Orlando made just eight of its 38 attempts from distance, and some of those makes came with the contest long decided.
Franz Wagner's 25 points on 10-22 shooting led the Magic on the scoreboard. Banchero's 19 followed, but he was less efficient, making just 6-of-15 shot attempts. He added nine rebounds and six assists in the loss, finishing with five fouls. Wendell Carter Jr. added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Magic shot 37.5 percent from the field in the loss.
Boston outscored Orlando 73-40 in the second half as they regained their title-defending form. After the 0-6 start, the Celtics shot 13-24 from three and 56.6 percent from the field.
Free throw attempts favored Boston only slightly. The Celtics made 21 of their 24 attempts, while the Magic converted on 15 of 22 looks at the foul stripe.
Boston scored 20 points off of 12 Orlando turnovers, while the Magic turned the Celtics' 11 giveaways into just 12 points.
The Celtics had 30 assists to the Magic's 19.
Jayson Tatum poured in 35 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to lead Boston. Jaylen Brown added 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. Together, they were a combined 19-34 from the field.
The Celtics' quest to repeat as NBA champions will continue in the second round. Boston will host either No. 3 New York or No. 6 Detroit.
