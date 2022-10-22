Skip to main content

Celtics vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic returns to the friendly confines of the Amway Center after two difficult road losses. Awaiting them is the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-2) is on the second half of a back-to-back hosting the Boston Celtics (2-0) Saturday night at the Amway Center.

The Magic was dealt a difficult hand facing the Atlanta Hawks and Celtics on consecutive nights, and Boston isn't expected to make it easy for Orlando.

The Magic will be tasked with containing the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who have picked up where they left off from the previous postseason. The Magic will counter with a powerful pair of their own with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, who will get his first crack at his Duke brother.

The Magic lost Jalen Suggs last night after spraining his ankle, so Cole Anthony will likely take his place in the starting lineup.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Celtics vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 21
  • Time: 7:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Celtics vs. Magic Injury Report

Boston Celtics

  • Robert Williams (OUT - knee)

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Jalen Suggs (OUT - ankle sprain)

Celtics vs. Magic Projected Starters

Boston Celtics

  • PG Marcus Smart
  • SG Derrick White
  • SF Jaylen Brown
  • PF Jayson Tatum
  • C Al Horford

Orlando Magic

  • PG Cole Anthony
  • SG Terrence Ross
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

