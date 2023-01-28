Bulls vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the Chicago Bulls tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic returns home for the second half of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

The Magic won the first meeting between the two teams in the Windy City earlier this year after Jalen Suggs hit a buzzer-beater to win the game at the United Center.

Both teams are fighting hard to claw themselves back into the play-in picture. Should the season finish today, the Bulls and Magic would both end up among the lottery teams, which isn't all bad news for Orlando.

Surely, the Magic hopes to make it to the play-in tournament, but the Bulls' exclusion from postseason basketball would solidify that another lottery pick would come to Orlando as the final piece of the Nikola Vucevic trade two years ago.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Bulls vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28

Saturday, Jan. 28 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Bulls vs. Magic Injury Report

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball (OUT - knee)

Javonte Green (OUT - knee)

Goran Dragic (PROBABLE - illness)

Orlando Magic

Bulls vs. Magic Projected Starters

Chicago Bulls

PG Ayo Dosunmo

SG Zach LaVine

SF DeMar DeRozan

PF Patrick Williams

C Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

