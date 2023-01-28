Bulls vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic returns home for the second half of a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
The Magic won the first meeting between the two teams in the Windy City earlier this year after Jalen Suggs hit a buzzer-beater to win the game at the United Center.
Both teams are fighting hard to claw themselves back into the play-in picture. Should the season finish today, the Bulls and Magic would both end up among the lottery teams, which isn't all bad news for Orlando.
Surely, the Magic hopes to make it to the play-in tournament, but the Bulls' exclusion from postseason basketball would solidify that another lottery pick would come to Orlando as the final piece of the Nikola Vucevic trade two years ago.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Bulls vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Bulls vs. Magic Injury Report
Chicago Bulls
- Lonzo Ball (OUT - knee)
- Javonte Green (OUT - knee)
- Goran Dragic (PROBABLE - illness)
Orlando Magic
Bulls vs. Magic Projected Starters
Chicago Bulls
- PG Ayo Dosunmo
- SG Zach LaVine
- SF DeMar DeRozan
- PF Patrick Williams
- C Nikola Vucevic
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.
Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.
Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.
Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.