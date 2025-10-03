The Magic Insider

Desmond Bane’s versatility translates to every situation

Bane's experience as Memphis juggled Ja Morant in and out of the lineup provided valuable reps in different roles. Will that scalability translate to a bigger impact for Orlando?

Desmond Bane laughs on Orlando Magic Media Day, 2025
Desmond Bane laughs on Orlando Magic Media Day, 2025 / MANDATORY CREDIT: Ryan Kaminski-Orlando Magic On SI
Will Desmond Bane's two-way versatility be what unlocks this Orlando offense?

Bane's last few seasons gave invaluable experience playing all sorts of roles, from off the ball spacing the floor for an electric roadrunner in Ja Morant to playing on the ball running the show and creating looks for a unicorn big in Jaren Jackson Jr.

Desmond's rolling three year box score per game averages feature extremely efficient all-around two-way production of a high-level starter and potential All-Star in the right context:

Averaging 21 PTS - 5 REB - 5 AST (2.4 TO) - 1 STL while shooting 54% 2P% - 39% 3P% - 89% FT% on 9 twos, 7 threes, and 3 free throws per game.

Bane's 3pt shooting splits on and off the ball build out one of the most versatile high-volume 3pt sniping sharpshooters in the entire association.

38% 3P% on 230 Pull-Up 3PA in 2024-25 (T-28th most)
35% 3P% on 217 Pull-Up 3PA in 2023-24 (22nd most)
40% 3P% on 192 Pull-Up 3PA in 2022-23 (33rd most)

42% on 182 Catch-and-Shoot 3PA in 2024-25
44% on 139 Catch-and-Shoot 3PA in 2023-24
41% on 205 Catch-and-Shoot 3PA in 2022-23

Anytime Ja became unavailable to the Grizzlies, the team could rely on Bane to step up and shoulder most of the offensive load.

Not to mention, Bane holds his own defensively, allowing him to be one of the rare offensive flamethrowers who is actually a plus on the defensive end, let alone a connective team-first passer and scoring creator for others when called upon.


When I asked Desmond Bane about his on and off ball versatility translating from his experience in Memphis to his new team in Orlando, he had this to say:

"Yeah, I mean, that’s kind of what last year and a few of the previous years in Memphis have taught me that regardless of situation, I’ll be able to have an impact.

You know, I’m willing to do whatever, however the team needs or sees fit.

So, I’m confident, you know, being thrown in just about any situation on the court on both sides of the floor.”

