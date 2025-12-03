Magic are clearly winning Desmond Bane trade so far

It's been nearly six months since the Orlando Magic traded four first-round picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane.

Bane has proven his worth for the Magic in the first 21 contests of the season, averaging 19.2 points per game, which is the exact number he was at last year with the Grizzlies. Beyond the box score, Bane is also proving why the Magic need him in order to achieve their championship goals.

“He’s a winner," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Bane. "He’s going to find a way to win no matter what. I mean I’m talking to him in some of the huddles like... you okay?

"He’s ready to go. He’s going to find a way to help this team win games and that’s who he is, that’s who he’s always been. He’s been a leader. He’s been a vocal leader, his toughness, his ability to make plays down the stretch – it's who we’ve asked him to be and that’s who he is.”

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane is fouled by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bane proving to be smart investment

The Magic are finally getting into their groove after a 1-4 start to the season. Part of the reason why the Magic struggled to begin the year was because Bane was not as comfortable in the system.

Now that the Magic have played about a quarter of their season, Bane's comfort levels are rising. He has scored 37 points in back-to-back games to help the Magic beat the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls.

"It's growing pains, and now I feel very comfortable in those situations. You know, whether I'm on the ball, off the ball, confident that I can make a play," Bane said.

This isn't to say Bane and the Magic won't continue to have growing pains later in the season, but the fact that they have been able to respond in the right way after the first lull during the year is promising towards their playoff hopes.

Bane and the Magic are back in action tomorrow against the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

