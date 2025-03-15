Despite Banchero's 43, Wolves Dominate 4th Quarter to Overcome Magic, 118-111
MINNEAPOLIS – For the Orlando Magic, the second night of a road back-to-back would be a daunting challenge no matter the opponent.
A rested, red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves team would amplify it even more so. And while the visiting Magic traded body blows with their Friday night hosts all evening long, they wouldn't be the final team standing.
After the game was tied at 98-all with 3:32 to play, Minnesota closed the contest on a 20-13 run to defeat Orlando 118-111. In total, the Wolves outscored the Magic 40-24 in the fourth quarter.
While the Wolves won their seventh straight contest, the loss for the Magic dropped them to 31-37 this season and 2-2 on this current road trip.
Despite the losing effort, Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 43 points – his fourth time this season eclipsing 40 or more points. Dating back to Feb. 25, Banchero has now scored at least 20 points in nine straight games, the longest streak of such performances in the third-year pro's career.
Caleb Houstan poured in a season-high 18 points off Orlando's bench, with all of his points coming on made threes (6-of-8 attempts). The Magic collectively made 12 of their 28 threes (42.9 percent).
After missing his first seven shots of the night, Franz Wagner finished the evening with 16 points on just 4-of-16 shooting.
Anthony Edwards' 28 points (nine in fourth quarter) and Julius Randle's 22 led a group of eight Timberwolves to score at least eight points, with six in double figures. The Wolves shot 52.5 percent from the field and 14-of-33 from three.
Cole Anthony (left big toe strain) missed his second straight game while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest) also sat out. In their place, Cory Joseph made his third start this season while Tristan da Silva made his 36th.
Alongside Banchero, Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr., it was Orlando's 24th starting lineup this season.
Up Next
The Magic's five-game road trip concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. clash against the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on ABC.
