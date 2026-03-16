Paolo Banchero is matching Nikola Jokic in this statistical feat

You would be hard-pressed to find a player who's been at the brunt of more criticism this season than Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero.

It wasn't unwarranted. In his first 20 games after returning from a 10-game absence (groin), Banchero averaged 20.5 points on 44.8 percent shooting and just 28.0 percent from 3-point range. More importantly, without Franz Wagner, the fourth-year forward's impact on both ends left plenty to be desired, looking less spry in space while settling for the same inefficient looks that plagued his first three seasons.

It appeared as if Banchero regressed, a difficult proclamation to make for a 23-year-old with his best years ahead of him. But that was the honest, yet harsh state of affairs.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick has since changed the narrative post-All-Star break, albeit over a 13-game sample. And he's matched one of the league's best, statistically.

How Paolo Banchero has matched Nikola Jokic, statistically, in these categories:

Jan 19, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While he's nowhere near MVP-caliber production for the entirety of the season, Banchero has been putting up phenomenal numbers since the break.

Numbers that are comprable to a three-time MVP himself in Nikola Jokic.

Over Banchero's last 13 games, he's averaging 25.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on 49.6 percent shooting and 60.0 percent true shooting. Only the Nuggets' superstar is posting 25-9-5 over that span, albeit on greater volume (and efficiency), averaging 28.3-14-9 on 62.4 percent true shooting.

Players averaging 25/9/5 since the All-Star break.



Paolo Banchero

Nikola Jokic



That’s it. Let the apologies be as loud as the disrespect.



Magic are 10-3. Paolo has a 7.6 +/-



Oh and he’s doing this all while also guarding the other team’s best players. pic.twitter.com/zY27WdBabN — The Sixth Man Show (@SixthManShow) March 15, 2026

As a result, Banchero is now averaging career highs in field goal percentage, true-shooting percentage and rebounds per game, although he's still scoring just 22.3 points on 1.3 fewer field goal attempts (16.1) relative to his career average (17.4) before 2025-26.

Banchero's recent play has correlated with the Magic's best stretch of the season. They have won a season-most seven-straight -- and 10 of their last 13 -- after their 121-117 win over Miami. Orlando's been crushed by injuries all season, but has seemingly found its rhythm, where it's in prime position to crack a top-5 seed in the East. That didn't feel possible two weeks ago; now, it MAGICally is.

The timetables for Anthony Black and Franz Wagner remain unknown. Questions remain about how that will be integrated, and how that will affect Banchero's current role. But in the meantime, as long as the Magic star continues impacting -- and producting numbers fit by only a three-time MVP -- wins will follow.