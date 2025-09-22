ESPN showers Magic's 2025 offseason with high praise
In early May, Orlando Magic president Jeff Weltman wanted the world to know that the organization was exiting its rebuilding phase in order to "win now." He backed up his words by trading five first-round picks -- four unprotected with one 2029 swap -- plus Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Desmond Bane.
What followed suit wasn't as earth-shattering, but they were necessary. The Magic drafted Jase RIchardson No. 25 overall and Noah Penda No. 32 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. In free agency, they signed point guard Tyus Jones -- a table-setter they desperately needed.
We're nearly one week away from the start of training camp, and it's clear they were one of the biggest winners of the offseason. But by how much? According to an anonymous ESPN poll, they didn't just have a great offseason, they had the best offseason.
2 anonymous executives, scouts and coaches say Magic had NBA's best offseason:
Of the 20 anonymous panelists, two chose the Magic as having the best summer. Among those above them were: The Atlanta Hawks (7), Denver Nuggets (4) and Houston Rockets (3). Similarly to Orlando, each of those three times made impactful, consequential moves to raise their respective championship ceilings.
On paper, it looks great for Orlando, too. But results must follow.
It has clinched postseason berths in back-to-back seasons for only the second time since 2011-12. But the Magic have a 15-season drought of failing to win a playoff series.
They have one of the best young duos in the NBA in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who's coming off a transcendent Gold Medal run in EuroBasket 2025 with Germany. The Magic have invested a lot into both the last two summers, though health and poor offense has gotten in their way.
A healthy core of Banchero, Wagner, Bane and Jalen Suggs can be one of the best in the East, bar none -- especially with the conference being as wide-open as it is.
There's a reason why Weltman paid the price he did for the 27-year-old sharpshooter. He backed up his words. The apple is there for the taking. But will Orlando be able to grab it at the end of the day?
