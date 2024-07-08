Exclusive Party Guest List Includes Brady, Beyoncé, Magic's Banchero
ORLANDO – Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party this year included such celebrities as Tom Brady and Kevin Durant, Drake and Beyoncé, and the Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony and Paolo Banchero.
You are reading that sentence correctly. Two Magic players were among the 400 guests at the exclusive Hamptons party hosted by Rubin, the billionaire founder of Fanatics, the sports apparel giant.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Banchero, rookies of the year in the NFL and NBA, respectively, posted photos hanging out at the A-List event held at Rubin's 2-acre, 8,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion on Long Island.
Those who RSVP-ed received a personalized pair of white Air Jordan 1 Lows from a Nike collaboration with rap sensation Travis Scott. According to the New York Times, a note inside the box read, “Don’t puke on these. Not for resale … I know who you are.”
Rubin notoriously doesn’t allow people to purchase an invitation no matter how many millions are offered, nor does he allow guests to bring an entourage. That Banchero and Anthony were in attendance could be a testament to the Magic's growing celebrity beyond Orlando’s small market.
