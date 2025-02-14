Former Magic Center Dwight Howard Named Finalist for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame '25 Class
On Friday evening, former Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard was named a finalist by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for the 2025 class of inductees.
Howard, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, played 621 games with the Magic over eight of his 18 years in the NBA.
During his time in Orlando, he averaged 18.4 points and 13.0 rebounds a game. He was a six-time All-Star and All-NBA performer, including five first-team nods; three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a runner-up for MVP in 2010-11. He led the league four times in rebounds and twice in blocks during his time with the franchise.
The Magic made the playoffs in each of the final six years of Howard's Orlando tenure. That included the team's second-ever NBA Finals appearance in 2008-09 and fourth-ever Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2009-10.
Since that six-game series loss to the Celtics in the 2010 East finals, Orlando has not won a playoff series despite five trips back to the postseason.
Howard wasn't the only person connected with the Magic to be up for nomination this year. Both Doc Rivers, who coached five seasons in Orlando, and Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, who spent six seasons with the team, were up for nomination.
Yet, they were not named a finalist for the Class of 2025.
2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists
- Carmelo Anthony
- Sylvia Fowles
- Micky Arison
- Dwight Howard
- Billy Donovan
- Jerry Welsh
- Tal Brody
- Maya Moore
- Sue Bird
- Mark Few
- Jennifer Azzi
- Buck Williams
- Molly Bolin
- Marques Johnson
- Danny Crawford
- Dusan Ivkovic
- 'The Redeem Team' 2009 U.S. Olympic Men's Basketball Team
The entire Class of 2025 will be unveiled during the NCAA Men's Final Four in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5.
The Class of 2025 Enshrinement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 6 in Springfield, Mass.
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.