Franz Wagner gets some respect around here, after all
As we all assume our new normal life under the siege of The Alien Wembanyama who has taken over our game as The Thompson Twins explode into the second row every other possession, let's not forget about good ol' fundamental Franz "Chef" Wagner.
Chef Wagner will dice you, slice you, and cut up your defense any way you like to be served. Welcome to Chef Wagner’s kitchen.
Franz is due for another leap this season, because all he does is make leaps every season.
Wagner showed he can handle primary option usage as a near-heliocentric creator for his team, albeit, the results would probably look a little better with a little more help around him.
The Magic's offense survived by one or both of Franz and Paolo heating up on any given night.
For a solid 30-game stretch as Paolo recovered from injury, it was Franz Wagner leading the way putting up All-Star or better numbers for the still 3-seed Magic team holding down the Top-4 defensive fort.
Not to mention, Franz has a clear claim as the best young two-way wing in the league, right there with the Thunder's Jalen Williams.
Check out your favorite impact metric that attempts to measure defense, and Franz is right up there with the unicorns and mvp candidates around the league when it comes to impacting both sides of the floor at an elite level, let alone as a versatile big wing asked to cover multiple perimeter positions.
This summer, NBA GMs voted on 'Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2025-26?'
The Thompson Twins finished 1st (Amen) and T-2nd (Amen), while Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller also finished T-2nd, and Franz Wagner rounded out the Top-5 vote-getters.
Franz is already a key breakout candidate for the Magic this season as someone who should benefit from all the newfound spacing and point guard play, allowing him to focus on what he thrives at best.
Seeing as Wagner was lowly ranked in the 30s or worse by national outlets, its refreshing to see NBA front offices view Franz' potential this season more optimistically.
Because, frankly, other than rounding out that 3pt shot into a consistent weapon... what more do you expect Franz Wagner to do?
Want to see Franz succeed in a different role, context, situation? Does winning gold medals on the international FIBA stage twice already in his young career count?
Want to see Franz score at an all-star pace as the best player on a winning team? The 30-game sample without Paolo from last season should do the trick.
Want to see Franz scale his game to a co-star pace where he fits in seemlessly with other stars? Check out his entire career up to this point playing alongside Paolo, Suggs, and Schroder. (Germany)
Now that the Magic's spacing and playmaking is as clean as it's ever been in Franz' career, where the most questionable 3pt shooter on the floor is himself, Wagner will have optimal space to operate his preferred on-ball downhill screen game to consistently create good looks for his team.
With these floor-spacing high two-way feel players flanking him, Franz can finally be fully unleashed as a co-All-Star on a great team with a realistic route to All-NBA production on a contender.
All that's left to do is to make space in the kitchen and let Chef Wagner cook.