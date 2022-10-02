Gary Harris Explains Why He Re-Signed with Orlando Magic

When Gary Harris re-signed with the Orlando Magic, many were surprised by the decision. During Media Day last week, Harris explained his free agent decision.

Many veteran players on rebuilding teams usually try to find a way out of the situation and move to a contending franchise. However, that isn't the case for Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris, who re-signed with the team this offseason.

While Harris is recovering from a torn meniscus, he may not receive the playing time he could get with other teams nor the opportunity to play in competitive playoff games, but the nine-year veteran is still having a lot of fun in Orlando.

"It was probably one of the most fun years I had played basketball and a lot of just being around this group of guys been coached mostly," Harris said. "You know, they're building something around here, and it's something that I definitely wanted to be a part of."

Even though Harris will likely miss the start of the season recovering from his knee surgery, he believes he can still be valuable to the Magic.

"I can help the team out in many ways, whatever team is easily, but you know, my focus really isn't on myself," Harris said. "You know, I definitely got to get healthy and you know, get better but, you know, if we continue to do what we're supposed to do and then on the things that went on last year, individually will be a great season for everyone."

Harris and the Magic tip off the season on October 19 against the Detroit Pistons.

