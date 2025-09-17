Goals for Orlando Magic Star for NBA Playoff run
Paolo Banchero entered the league on a burner, becoming the first Magic player to win ROY since 2001, joining Shaquille O’Neal & Mike Miller as the only 3 Magic players to do so. In the first three seasons of Paolo’s career, he has shown growth and improved annually in almost every statistic since entering the league.
Until this point, the Magic have been on the outside looking in when it comes to championship contention. However, with the acquisition of Desmond Bane and the injuries to Tyrese Haliburton & Jayson Tatum, the Magic find themselves in a prime position for a championship push.
For the Magic, a championship run starts and ends with their superstar player, Paolo Banchero. If the Orlando Magic want to make a deep playoff run, there are a few steps that he needs to take.
Lock In on The Deep Ball
Paolo Banchero has had a very steady hand inside the 3-point line, shooting above 50% this last year on 2-point field goal attempts. Outside of the line, his percentage dips down to a career percentage of 32%.
This can partially be attributed to the lack of a true playmaker on the Orlando Magic during the first few seasons of Paolo’s career. Most of his 3-point attempts have come in isolation situations, having him take most of his shots against set defenses.
With the addition of playmakers Desmond Bane & Tyus Jones, this will increase the catch-and-shoot opportunities for Paolo, allowing him to get better looks from deep. With expected leaps from Jalen Suggs & Franz Wagner, Paolo should be primed to have the most amount of playmaking around him he’s had in his entire career.
Improve at the Free Throw Line
During the NBA Playoffs, it often comes down to which team makes its free throws down the stretch. For a player who attacks the rim as often as he does and gets to the line a career high 8.4 times a game, increasing his free-throw percentage will be paramount to win the “clutch” games.
Throughout his early career, the Magic star has shot an average of 73% from the free-throw line. With the physicality that he plays with and the additional one-on-one matchup he’s going to be able to exploit, if Paolo can get his free-throw percentage to the upper 70s, that could result in a few extra wins.
Crash The Glass
Statistically, the Orlando Magic were the third-worst rebounding team last year. While Paolo did a good job on the boards, getting his average up to 7 rebounds a game last year, the Magic will still need a little more from him. The Center position is the biggest hole on the team now that the Magic has acquired Desmond Bane to fill the guard position. With that hole, Paolo (& Franz) will have to do their best to continue crashing the glass and finish defensive possessions.