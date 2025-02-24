How Magic's Backup Guards Have Performed in Jalen Suggs' Absence
ORLANDO, Fla. — In a moment, Jamahl Mosley transitioned from arms folded to full defensive position, clapping his hands twice.
With 2 minutes 23 seconds to play in the third quarter Sunday, the Orlando Magic coach was mirroring Anthony Black, who was guarding Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington just a few feet from him.
Picking up full court, Black prevented the Wizards offense from getting into its action on time. The ball was forced out of Carrington's hands and the possession ended with an errant Jordan Poole runner and offensive foul.
Black finished with 23 points, tying a career high, but when Mosley was asked about his backup guard's performance, the coach first praised his defense.
"Honestly, I really liked the way he was picking up full court," Mosley said. "Defensively, we talk about being the head of the snake, and when he got in the game, it was about picking up full court, changing the game, let your defense create your offense. I think it gets you easy baskets when you can start the defense and that's where your focus is.
"I loved his ability to push it in transition," Mosley continued. "Once that happened, he was able to collapse the defense, find guys, and then he was finding his openings by pushing the pace."
When the Magic are at full health, All-NBA defender Jalen Suggs fills the role as the frontman of the NBA's third-ranked defense. With Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Suggs is a third offensive option.
Yet, the star forwards' identical abdominal muscle tears and Suggs' multiple injuries have limited the Magic's core trio to play together this season for only six of 59 games.
Suggs on Sunday missed his 22nd game in the past 23 this calendar year. Enter Black and Cole Anthony, two reserve guards who have taken turns in that lead role in the past two months.
Black has made 22 appearances over the last 23 games, scoring 10.6 points per game — fourth-best after Anthony, Banchero, and Wagner in that span — along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
His 23-point performance against Washington — including 4-of-5 on three-pointers — was his 27th double-figure game this season. Shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 30 percent from three overall, Black has shot 43.6 percent overall and 35.3 percent from three in this stretch.
Even better, Black is 44.7 percent from three in his last 16 games.
Anthony has been available for 21 of the last 23 games, averaging 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Shooting just 42.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep this season, he's improved to 46 percent overall and 37.4 percent from three in that span.
"What we've asked of him from day one is just to continue to be fearless [and] relentless, get us set up in our sets," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Sunday. "Defensively, finding ways to disrupt and give the other team's guards a problem.
"I think what he does is he provides that spark that's needed [and] another scoring threat out there alongside Paolo and Franz, being able to give the other option out there when teams are loading up against those guys."
After constant tinkering with rotations, Mosley seems to have found some headway with Anthony starting and Black coming off the bench. The Magic are 7-15 without Suggs, but Anthony has been the starter in all seven wins.
"I'm pretty comfortable with playing where I'm at right now," Black said. "It gives me a chance to operate a little bit while also playing some minutes with our two guys (Banchero and Wagner), so it's a little bit of everything for me."
With 23 games remaining on the regular-season calendar and the Magic uncertain how many more will come without Suggs, Orlando's playoff push will count on Anthony and Black to complement the Wagner-Banchero offense.
