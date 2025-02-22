Magic's Moe Wagner Feels the Love While Rehabbing Torn ACL
ORLANDO, Fla. – Moe Wagner said it himself: These past couple of months have been "difficult.
"It's terrible to go through surgery, especially if you want to play and you don't get to," the Orlando Magic center said Saturday evening. "But that's part of it. You've got to lean on your support system and you've got to kind of take it day by day, don't overthink it.
"Obviously, it's emotional and it means a lot to be able to play, and now [it] even means a lot more."
Wagner has been sidelined from late December on after a torn left ACL ended the 27-year-old's breakout season. Since reparative surgery in January, almost all of his free time is spent rehabbing the injury in the team's practice facility. Only recently did he return to Orlando's bench area for home games.
Saturday evening, however, offered a reprieve. Wagner signed autographs and took pictures with fans during a free meet-and-greet at a Total Wireless store in Conway, Fla.
Fans lined up around the block for the opportunity to have Wagner sign shirts, hats, jerseys, basketballs, photos and more, plus the chance to get pictures and selfies with him. Some offered personal gifts while others shared messages of love and support for him directly.
The overwhelming sentiment from fans? They miss Wagner greatly.
"It's cool," Wagner said. "I haven't been around them in a long time, so it's fun to do this. It's great that they feel that way, but I feel the same way, so we kind of share that sentiment.
"It was a lot of people," he continued. "I didn't expect there to be so many people. Also I'm hurt, so that people still care means a lot. I haven't been outside outside of the facility in a long time, so it's cool to do that again."
Among the popular questions pondered by fans throughout the event, many asked, in some variation, how Wagner was holding up.
Given the circumstances, "I'm good," Wagner told reporters. "I'm doing really well."
From time to time, while the Magic are wrapping up shootaround or practice, Wagner can be seen in the AdventHealth Training Center's state-of-the-art gym progressing through rehab sessions. Like earlier this week, when he gave local reporters a wave while working on the stationary bike.
"I mean, it's very difficult to show up every time, but that's kind of our job too. So yeah, I'm trying to make the best out of it. I think my rehab is going really well, everybody's super happy, so there's nothing to complain about there."
That's also meant that he's been back around the team, which has greatly impacted Orlando.
While certainly missing his infectious energy off the bench every night, having him sit a row behind them and act as another coach during Magic home games has been a boost itself.
"It means more than our guys really understand," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said recently. "His energy that he brings every single day as he's working himself through the rehab. Just his spirit, his communication, his energy toward the group and what he knows they're capable of doing and how they can play, and he's seen it in real-time. I think that's so important to have his voice around and be able to communicate these things to this group."
"You feed off of people's energy," Wagner said. "Just being around the team means so much to me. That's why I love being in a team, being around the guys, trying to win and share those moments. But also, trying to see the game from a little bit of a different perspective. The stuff the coaches do is so different, such a different lens on basketball that you have when you're out there individually, emotionally. So I'm trying to kind of listen and see what I can take from that for my career."
It will be a while before the Magic big will get to apply his teachings on the floor. He'll return to the daily grind that's necessary for him to be back in the situations he misses most.
If the smiles and love shared with him from fans Saturday night is any indication, Orlando can't wait to welcome him back.
