How to Watch Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Oct. 30
CHICAGO – The Orlando Magic tipoff a five-city road trip on Wednesday night with a mid-week clash with the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET inside the United Center.
Orlando is coming off a monster 50-point performance from Paolo Banchero, who helped propel the Magic to 3-1 and past the Pacers 119-115 on Monday night.
Chicago also comes into the contest on a day's rest, defeating the Memphis Grizzles 126-123 with the help of 30 points from Zach LaVine and several other contributors.
This is the first time these two teams will meet this year.
How to Watch Magic at Bulls
Who: Orlando Magic (3-1) at Chicago Bulls (2-2)
When: Wednesday, October 30, 8 p.m. ET
Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Orlando minus-4.5
Last Meeting: Orlando 113, Chicago 98 on 4/7/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 48.0 FG%, 39.1 3PT%
- Franz Wagner: 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 53.6 FG%, 44.0 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 45.5 FG%, 45.2 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT%
- Anthony Black: 9.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 48.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT%
Chicago Bulls
- Zach LaVine: 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 55.2 FG%, 45.7 3PT%
- Nikola Vucevic: 20.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 51.7 FG%, 52.4 3PT%
- Coby White: 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 41.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT%
- Josh Giddey: 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 46.7 FG%, 46.2 3PT%
- Jalen Smith: 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 53.8 FG%, 57.1 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 106-144 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls: Donovan is in his 10th NBA season as a head coach and his fifth in charge of the Bulls. Prior to his arrival in Chicago, Donovan was the coach of Oklahoma City for five seasons as well. Prior to the NBA, he was a famed college coach – leading both Marshall and Florida for a combined 21 years, winning back-to-back national titles in the mid-2000s. Prior to his coaching days, Donovan was a standout at Providence College, where he averaged 20.6 points a game over four years.