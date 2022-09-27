Hurricane Ian Forces Magic to Cancel Wednesday's Practice

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Tampa on Wednesday. This means that the Orlando Magic have to change plans.

The Orlando Magic is kicking off training camp this week, but Mother Nature is throwing a curveball for the team.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, the Magic will not practice Wednesday due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. It is yet to be determined whether the team will practice Thursday.

Several sporting events scheduled for the next few days have been rescheduled, including UCF football's game from Saturday to Sunday. The Magic should be able to play in the team's preseason opener Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, but the next few days provide a cloud of unknown for the group.

While the west coast of Florida should receive the harshest conditions of the storm, central Florida is expected to see a considerable amount of rain and wind gusts of at least 40 miles per hour.

“We’re just going to keep monitoring it and see how we go about doing things,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Safety is going to be the first priority for these guys and their families."

For several Magic players, it's the first time they have experienced a hurricane ... including German forward Franz Wagner.

“Obviously, I’m nervous because I’ve never experienced anything like this," Wagner said. "Just trying to listen to everybody here, what they’re telling us and making sure we have everything at home. Trying to be safe.”

Hurricane Ian is expected to reach Florida Wednesday morning and last throughout the next two days.

