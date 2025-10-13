Jamahl Mosley has 1 word to describe Jett Howard's preseason
Jett Howard entered the NBA as a 3-point specialist, but was largely unimpactful in his first two seasons with the Orlando Magic.
Drafted No. 11 overall in 2023, Howard has appeared in just 78 games through two seasons, averaging 3.8 points on 37.0 percent shooting, including 29.4 percent from 3-point range and 66.7 percent (18-27) from the free-throw line. His shot diet was heavily 3-point reliant, but his efficiency -- or lack thereof -- didn't justify him being on the floor.
Howard will be eligible for a rookie scale extension at the conclusion of 2025-26, making this one a big one for him. Through three preseason games, he's impressed, and head coach Jamahl Mosley described his play thus far with one word.
"Solid," Mosley said after the Magic's 120-104 preseason win over the Miami Heat this weekend, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. "He got himself into a rhythm and was trying to make the right play, the right passes -- continuing to play the way in which we’re asking each one of these guys to play. To make the simple read, to trust your teammates, to defend at a high level, be in the right position -- he's doing that.
"The more consistent he gets with that, the better he'll be."
Jett Howard still has an uphill climb to crack regular season rotation:
Through three preseason games, the third-year wing is averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and one steal on 47.6 percent shooting, knocking down seven of his 14 triples and each of his three free-throw attempts. He had his best game against Miami, scoring 11 points with five boards, four dimes and one block in 19 minutes.
He was consistently making the right plays -- both in transition and in the halfcourt -- with good defense, especially on this transition possession. He was as comfortable as he's ever looked on-ball, where he got a steady dose of reps with the Magic's second- and third-units.
However, I'm unsure there's a clear path to make the opening night rotation. Tristan da Silva, Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze and perhaps Jase Richardson, who's also put together a very strong inaugural preseason, are all presumably ahead of him.
Mosley may call on Howard some nights, depending on who's available, but there's a chance he still doesn't crack his rotation right away. Howard's doing all he can to force his hand, but I'm still dubious that it's enough at this current stage.
