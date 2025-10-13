No Paolo, no problem: 3 takeaways from the Magic's preseason win against Heat
The Orlando Magic hosted the Miami Heat for their preseason home opener inside Kia Center on Sunday, recording their third win, 120-104. A couple of Magic stars -- Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane -- did not play, but what were a few takeaways from Sunday's contest?
Wendell Carter Jr. picks up right where he left off:
Magic big Wendell Carter Jr. picked up right where he left off against Miami, who was resting Bam Adebayo. Carter scored 10 of the Magic's first 12 points -- with two threes, one pull-up jumper from the elbow (where he hesitated) and one second-chance tip-in. Carter's final made field goal of the evening was him being a recepient on a lob pass from Franz Wagner in the second quarter, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four boards in 14 minutes.
His multiple efforts -- even in a limited sample -- continue to be encouraging. Plus, his confidence and quick decision-making with the rock in his hands appear to be sky high. He may have gotten into some foul trouble in the first half, but his impact was unquestionably felt against a shorthanded frontcourt.
Jett Howard looks as comfortable as ever on-ball:
This year will be a big year for Magic wing Jett Howard, entering his third NBA season. He's admittedly looked solid in preseason, but had his best performance Sunday. The former No. 11 overall pick consistently made good decisions with the ball in his hands, where he looked comfortable in the halfcourt and in transition. Whether it was this behind the back ankle breaker (leading to a 3), finding Penda in transition or getting the steal-and-score, he looked very comfortable on-ball.
All in all, Howard continued his efficient shooting, scoring 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting (2-4 3PT), while tallying five boards and four assists in 19 minutes. He's appeared in just 78 career games with little to show for it through his first two seasons. But it's difficult to not be encouraged by what he's shown through three preseason contests, for what it's worth.
Magic continue to dominate offensive glass:
The Magic entered Sunday with a league-high 46.1 offensive rebounding percentage, albeit through two preseason games. They continued their dominance on the glass in their blowout win over Miami, hauling down 23 offensive rebounds -- outrebounding their in-state foe by 19. Rebounding wins championships, and Orlando's made multiple efforts on the glass all preseason. If this carries into the regular season, an already-good rebounding team gets a whole lot better.
