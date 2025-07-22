Lakers' Chances Of Trading For Magic Forward Who May Clash With LeBron James Revealed
Although the Los Angeles Lakers' backcourt is full of talent, the forward and big man rooms could use some improvements to most effectively compete for a championship.
There are plenty of proposals and rumors out there regarding possible frontcourt pieces the Lakers could acquire, including Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze. Far fewer wings are discussed as viable options for L.A., but a teammate of Bitadze was brought up in recent discussions.
Inconsistent Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was evaluated as a trade target for the Lakers by insider Jovan Buha.
"I think he's available," Buha began. "I think the big thing with Isaac is just the injury history at this point is extensive to the point of being alarming and concerning. There's also some off-court stuff with him that I don't know how that would go with LeBron [James]. Obviously, it's unclear how much the Lakers are factoring in his wants and needs."
Buha went on to explain the other major problems with acquiring Isaac are his awkward fit alongside Jarred Vanderbilt and lack of ability to stretch the floor. He added if Vanderbilt is moved in this deal or rerouted in a separate deal, there is a greater chance of this scenario taking place.
The former No. 6 pick is the longest-tenured player on the Magic's roster, so the front office likely wouldn't part with him just due to his inability to stay healthy. Isaac has appeared in more than 70 games just twice in his eight-year career.
Orlando would need to see real value on the table to send Isaac to the Lakers, who may not entertain acquiring the 27-year-old in the first place.
