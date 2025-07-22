Ex-NBA Player Makes Bold Claim About Magic's Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero’s career has been a sight to see. The 22-year-old has been Rookie of the Year and an All-Star, and last season he landed in the top 10 for postseason scoring. On July 7, the Orlando Magic rewarded Banchero with a five-year, $240 million deal. Now, he’s being viewed as the best player in the East.
In a recent episode of Jeff Teague’s 520 Podcast, cohost Bishop B. Henn made a bold claim.
“That’s the best player in the East right now,” Henn said.
His comment drew disagreement from Teague, though Teague acknowledged Banchero’s greatness.
“I ain’t gonna say that, but he cold,” Teague responded. “He’s not better than Giannis.”
Henn fired back, saying Banchero will have the best year out of anyone in the conference. When Teague asked him if he would take Banchero over Giannis, Henn’s answer was simple: “Yes.”
Since playing in Seattle’s high school circuit, Banchero has been a rising star. Teague recalls when he played with three-time sixth man of the year Jamal Crawford in Atlanta, where Crawford lauded Banchero.
“Jamal Crawford was one of my old heads,” Teague said. “He was on my team when I was a rookie, and he used to tell me about P5.”
Crawford described Banchero as “one of them.”
Despite missing 36 games with a torn right oblique, Banchero still produced elite numbers last season. He logged a career-high 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds. If Banchero continues his trajectory, he may live up to Henn’s claim.
