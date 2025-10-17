3 takeaways from Magic's preseason finale: Wagner powers offense, more
With six days until opening night, the Orlando Magic concluded preseason Thursday night against the New Orleans Pelicans inside Kia Center. The Magic were still without Jalen Suggs and Mo Wagner, but had a dress rehearsal with the rest of their normal rotation players in action!
Let's not waste any more time. Here are our three takeaways!
Magic regulars put together best quarter of the preseason to start:
Led by Franz Wagner, who finished with a game-high 24 points, the Magic came out swinging, pouring on 38 points while limiting the Pelicans to just 21 points on 37.5 percent shooting with five turnovers. The Magic were getting out in transition, moving the ball well and looked on a string defensively. It was arguably their best quarter of the preseason.
The Pelicans battled back against the Magic's second unit (plus Franz Wagner). But it was very encouraging to see what the Magic's ceiling from their stars was for an extended period of time -- especially offensively.
Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac display intriguing two-man game:
The Magic were getting positive results in the pick-and-roll for most of the night. But one of the most intriguing parts was the two-man game between Wendell Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac. Isaac wasn't involved in the primary action, though on multiple occasions, Carter caught the rock in the short roll at the free-throw line and found Isaac hovering between the two dunker spots. The Pelicans were playing near the level of the screens, meaning Carter consistently found himself making decisions with a 4-on-3/3-on-2 advantage.
Carter led the Magic with six (!!) assists, connecting with Isaac on three of them. On another, he found Jett Howard in the corner from deep when the tag defender sank toward Isaac in the dunker spot. Carter's vision and comfort level in making those reads were very impressive throughout the night.
Magic's interior defense wasn't sturdy:
While the Magic escaped with a win (it's preseason, so the result doesn't matter), their rim protection and interior defense, for the most part, left plenty to be desired. The Pelicans tallied 72 of their 125 total points in the paint, applying plenty of pressure around the rim -- helping them battle back from a 19-point first-quarter deficit. Far too many times, the Magic's point-of-attack defense was sloppy, followed by late rotations and poor rim protection, specifically over the final three quarters.
The Pelicans also did a good job attacking the aggressive Magic closeouts and putting them in continued rotation -- eventually taking advantage. It wasn't consistent after a strong first 10 minutes. Frankly, it looked sloppy, something that Jamahl Mosley likely wants cleaned up ahead of next week's opener.
