Magic's Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva OUT vs. Nets
Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva's run in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas appears to have come to a close.
Black, Howard and da Silva are out of the starting lineup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at the Cox Pavilion at 8 p.m. ET. Teams keeping players out of games in the summer league after seeing enough out of them has become a common practice. Last year, Black and Howard played in just three games in the summer league.
in 2022, Paolo Banchero played in just two games in the summer league after Orlando took him with the No. 1 overall pick.
Orlando will start Xavier Moon, Jarrett Culver, Jay Huff, Jared Rhoden and Charlie Brown Jr. against Brooklyn.
For Black, it'll be his second straight game missed. He was out on Wednesday in the Magic's 103-98 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies due to ankle soreness. Across his two games played, the 6-foot-7 point guard averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 assists per game.
Black's best performance came in the Magic's 106-79 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in the opening game of 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas. The 2023 first-round pick scored 20 points with three assists and four steals against Cleveland.
Howard and da Silva have impressed with their offensive prowess through their three games in the NBA 2K25 Summer League. Howard has averaged 19 points per game and made 47.6 percent of his threes. da Silva, the Magic's 2024 first-round pick, has been uber-efficient in his three appearances, averaging 17.7 points per game, making 17 of 28 field goal attempts (61%) and 10 of 17 from three (59%).
Orlando is 2-1 in the NBA 2K25 Summer League and sits in sixth place. The top four teams advance to the semifinals, while the other 26 teams play one consolation game to round out their summer league slate.
Related stories about Orlando Magic
- PAT WILLIAMS DIES: Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams was an NBA executive for 51 years, including 30-plus with the Orlando Magic. He was general manager when the team reached the NBA Finals in 1995. CLICK HERE
- NBA WORLD REMEMBERS PAT WILLIAMS: "This is a sad day for basketball and for Orlando," said Nick Anderson, the first No. 1 draft pick in Orlando Magic history. He considered Pat Williams, who died Wednesday, a second father. CLICK HERE