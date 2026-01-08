After blowing an 18-point second half lead, Paolo Banchero's game winner gave the Orlando Magic a 104-103 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. What were a few of our takeways?! Let's examine!

Unlike Kevin Durant, Paolo Banchero's foot was behind the line:

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) during the second quarter at Barclays Center.

Too soon?! Sorry, Brooklyn.

Anyway, the bank was open! Paolo Banchero! The hero the Magic needed in overtime!

It's been a rough season for Banchero, especially when it's mattered most, including airballing the game-winning jumper at the end of regulation. However, his only made 3-pointer came in the game's clutchest moment ... and his foot was behind the line!

PAOLO BANCHERO CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/qJjl8vDlA6 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 8, 2026

Heading into this hard-fought contest, he was shooting just 26.3 percent in clutch situations -- including 0-for-9 from 3-point range. Time to add one to the board!

Banchero finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, including an 11-point third quarter where he was consistently getting downhill. It was his third 30-point game of the season.

(Birthday) Penda continues to force Jamahl Mosley's hand:

Jan 7, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) shoots a three point shot against Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) during the second quarter at Barclays Center.

Orlando Magic rookie Noah Penda turned 21-years-old today. Happy Birthday, Noah!

Whenever his name has been called this season, he's responded. He did again in their overtime win, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and two blocks on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

For a prospect who was raw offensively heading into the NBA, Penda's developed better shooting touch with improved ball-handling and processing. Additionally, he blocked a lob in the first half and pinned a Sharpe layup to the glass in overtime.

Penda's consistently in the right spots. He's continued to force Jamahl Mosley's hand with his on-court acumen and motor. The Magic rookie has consistently provided a positive impact, even if his numbers don't always indicate it.

Egor Demin nearly broke Magic's spirits:

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) reacts to a call in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center.

Let's be honest: The Magic are quite fortunate that Banchero's shove to the back with 23 seconds left wasn't called ... and that Sharpe fortunately tipped Noah Clowney's go-ahead shot as it was going through the red cylinder.

As they say, "ball don't lie." Nets rookie Egor Demin forced with his wide-open second-chance triple with 3.6 seconds left and, evidently, couldn't miss after that. Brooklyn's No. 8 overall draft choice buried three triples in overtime, including an impossible go-ahead jumper pull-up over Wendell Carter Jr. with 3.6 seconds left.

He entered the fourth quarter without a single point. However, Demin tallied 18 over the final two periods, which accounted for the team's final 24 points.

Brooklyn couldn't complete the miraculous 18-point comeback, but how he played late is worth a shout.

🏀 After going 0/4 through the first 3 quarters, Egor Demin turned into the clutchest player alive, scoring the 4Q equaliser, 18 of BRK’s last 24 PTS (5/5 FG), and 10 in OT. He nearly won it with an insane bank shot… it would be a good story if only Paolo had missed... 👀#NBA https://t.co/39BKRIJmTG pic.twitter.com/IN1kXusNJj — Tom (@Around__Tom) January 8, 2026

