BREAKING: Magic's Gary Harris Returns for Game 7 vs. Cavaliers
The Orlando Magic will have Gary Harris back when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic are getting healthier as they approach Game 7 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Gary Harris, who missed Game 6 with a hamstring strain, is active and will play in this afternoon's must-win game against the Cavs. This gives the Magic a clean bill of health going into today's game.
Harris suffered the injury in the second half of Game 5 on Tuesday in Cleveland, but he appears good to go as he tries to help his team get to the second round against the Boston Celtics.
Tipoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. ET.
