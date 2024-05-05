Magic vs. Cavs Game 7 Betting Odds: Orlando Heading Home?
ORLANDO — This one is for all the marbles.
It's the two best words in sports, Game 7, and a berth in the Eastern Conference Semifinals are on the line when the Orlando Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
"This is the moment that you play for," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. "[It's] why you do it. You do it for these moments. Being on the road, Game 7, the ability to come together to continue to grow in each game, I think that's what this group is looking forward to. Lay it all out there, lay it all on the line.
Through six games, the home team has won each game. With that trend, SiSportsBook.com has Cleveland as a 3.5-point favorite in its building. The money line is closer compared to previous games in Cleveland, as the Cavs are -167 favorites, while Orlando is a +130 underdog. SISportsBook isn't expecting too much offense with the over-under set at 195.5.
On the heels of his 50-point performance in Game 6, Donovan Mitchell has the highest over-under prop bet at 29.5 points. Paolo Banchero leads Orlando with an over-under of 24.5 points. Both players led their respective teams in points in Cleveland's 104-103 win in Game 5 and Orlando's 103-96 win in Game 6.
In win-or-go-home matchups, it often comes down to the team's best player showing up. With how Banchero and Mitchell have played in the last two games, it wouldn't be surprising if it comes down to a duel between the two superstars and the player who plays better decides which team wins and advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC TRIO MAKES HISTORY: In their first career playoff appearances, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are etching their name into the NBA history books for the Orlando Magic. CLICK HERE
- GAME 7 RECAP: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic aren't shying away from the moment in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC GAME 7 HISTORY: The Orlando Magic forced the fourth Game 7 in franchise history with their Game 6 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE