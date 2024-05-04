Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner & Jalen Suggs Making NBA Playoff History For Magic
ORLANDO — It hasn't taken long for the Orlando Magic trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs to etch their names into the NBA Playoff books in their first postseason appearance.
With their performances in the Magic's 103-96 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Kia Center on Friday, Banchero and Wagner became the youngest duo in the NBA Playoffs to score at least 25 points in an elimination game. Jalen Suggs also shined with 22 points, making him, Banchero and Wagner the third youngest trio to score over 20 points in a playoff game. The other trios were Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and Durant and Westbrook also accomplished the feat with Serge Ibaka.
Banchero had 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Wagner had 26 points, five rebounds and two assists. Suggs scored 22 points and had six rebounds plus four assists.
“We got a special group," Banchero said. "We’re real young, we came in together and we just wanna put on for the city [and, for this team. We know how hard we work and we [are] just proud.”
Banchero, Suggs and Wagner are also the first trio of players who are 22 years old or younger to average at least 15 points per game in a team's first six playoff games.
“We all care about each other,” Suggs said. “What makes it so special is [that] not only all of us love the game, love each other [and] love the work, but everybody else around us loves it the exact same way.”
The trio of Banchero, Wagner and Suggs combined for 18 of the Magic's 30 points in the fourth quarter. Banchero led the way with 10 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer and layup that put Orlando up 94-89 for good with 3:05 left in the game.
When the Magic took Suggs, Wagner and Banchero with their first-round picks, it was known they'd have to be the key cogs for the franchise to go from rebuilding to a playoff team. Now, they have Orlando within a game of winning its first playoff series since 2011 when it faces the Cavs in Game 7 on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
"We haven’t won one there [in Cleveland] yet," Suggs said. "All odds are stacked against us. None of us would want it any other way."
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- BUILT FOR THIS: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic aren't shying away from the moment in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- GAME 7 RECAP: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic aren't shying away from the moment in Game 6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC READY FOR GAME 7: The Orlando Magic will have another do-or-die game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE