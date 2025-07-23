Magic Executive Drops Remark About Jalen Suggs That May Catch Fans Off Guard
Most fans would view Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as the undisputed leaders of the Orlando Magic while the backcourt duo of Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane are the co-stars.
While neither of the guards is expected to see a change of scenery in the near future, the public likely sees Suggs as much more expendable than Bane because the Magic gave up four unprotected first-round picks for the latter just one month ago. However, this is all the opinion of the public, not those in Orlando's front office.
What matters to Suggs and Bane is what the higher-ups and executives feel about them because those individuals determine their NBA futures. Suggs had some surprisingly positive news come his way recently, after a Magic executive made a remark that may surprise fans.
"We think that he’s [Bane's] a perfect fit with Paolo [Banchero], Franz [Wagner] and Jalen [Suggs] as a core foursome,” the exec told Spotrac's Keith Smith.
There are two key factors that make this surprising as it relates to Suggs.
First, the question presented to the executive was not related to Suggs but rather to their feelings toward the addition of Bane. This means there was no incentive to name-drop the 24-year-old during the remark, especially not to claim he's a part of their core. It signals a strong sense of confidence in Suggs not just in the present, but also for years to come.
Second, some believed Suggs was inked to a five-year, $150 million contract for a similar reason ex-Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green signed a lucrative deal. Green's salary was raised the offseason prior to when the Rockets made a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, so it's possible the Magic take a similar route with the All-Defensive guard. Others believe financial restrictions could force the Magic to part ways with the former Gonzaga Bulldog at some point.
Earning $35 million in a season typically equates to more production than 16.2 points and 3.7 assists per game, so Suggs needs to up his numbers in 2026 to prove he's worthy of this deal and praise from the front office.
