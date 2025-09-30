Magic president provides differing updates for Suggs, Wagner
There are high expectations for the Orlando Magic heading into the 2025-26 season. But they could begin the season -- which tips off on Oct. 22 against the Miami Heat -- without a pair of key players.
Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moe Wagner (knee) both suffered season-ending knee injuries last year, the tip of the iceberg of what was an injury-riddled campaign for Orlando. Suggs is closer to game action, and Magic president Jeff Weltman put a date on when he's hopeful to see Suggs back on the court during media day on Monday.
"We've kind of said all along that it's a long way to start to set goals, but we've targeted opening day for him," Weltman said. "There's still a long way to go before we get there, but he's worked really hard. He's made a lot of progress. He's in an incredible mind space, and I think that he'll be a participant in whatever parts of training camp [Arnie Kander] deems.
"Through that, we'll remain targeting opening day and hopefully that wil remain hopeful that becomes available to him, and if not, somewhere right around there."
Weltman followed up by giving a timeline on Moe Wagner, who tore his ACL last December against the Heat.
"[Moe Wagner]'s timeline is obviously different," he said. "He's further away. I think you guys know that. You know, there have been, unfortunately, a series of ACL's n the last decade of the NBA, and the associated timeline with that.
"But you guys also know Mo Wagner and he's not your normal guy. So he's attacking it. We're hopeful he can beat that timeline, and what that looks like exactly, I think it's too soon to tell."
Magic will need both players to make a run in 2025-26:
Suggs and Wagner played in 35 and 30 games, respectively. Suggs was third on the team in scoring, averaging 16.2 points on 53.6 percent true shooting, while Wagner was fourth at 12.6 points on 55.8 TS%.
For the Magic to go where they want to go, it's imperative both are healthy upon their respective returns. We know how important Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane are the Magic's success, but every player will need to excel in their respective roles on a night-to-night basis.
In the meantime, many will look to third-year guard Anthony Black and center Wendell Carter Jr. as the primary candidates to step up. We'll see if any others emerge, but as they all say, the Magic will need to have a collective "next man up" mentality.
