Magic's Jett Howard Reveals Plans For Rest of Offseason
Not everyone can say they have a father who has played and coached in the NBA.
Orlando Magic second-year guard Jett Howard is one of the few with that experience with his father, Juwan Howard. Juwan played 19 seasons in the NBA, including one for the Magic in 2003-04. He was also a longtime assistant with the Miami Heat from 2013-2019 before becoming the head coach at his alma mater, Michigan.
Juwan coached at Michigan for five seasons, including one with his son in 2022-23. He was fired after last season and joined the Brooklyn Nets' coaching staff this offseason. Jett has already spent time with his father in preparation for the NBA 2K25 Summer League and has plans to continue working with him before returning to Orlando.
"I'm probably going to head to New York to work with my dad and then I'm going to head back to Orlando to work with our skills coach," Jett said. "I'm probably just going to work on getting separation, setting my man up [and] simplifying my game."
The work Jett has put in this offseason paid dividends with his performance in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, Across three games, he averaged 19 points and 3.3 assists per game and he shot 50 percent from the field, including making 48 percent of his 3-pointers.
With his performance, Jett felt like he took steps to improve in each area of his game.
"My all-around game," Jett said on what he's improved. "Just growing up and getting a better feel for the game and understanding for the game is always good. Understanding where to be on defense and understanding where to be on offense and letting it come more natural than overthinking it."
