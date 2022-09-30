Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5 - Orlando Notes: Mo Bamba, Jamahl Mosley

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MO BAMBA 'TURNING NEW LEAF'

"As far as personal like career highs and all that stuff, that stuff is cool, but I think now's the time to turn a new leaf and start you know, putting in some wins and, and leading this club to a lot of better things," Bamba said.

2. JAMAHL MOSLEY ENTERS SECOND MAGIC SEASON

"On July 11th, 2021, Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was hired for an organization searching for a tide shift. Less than a month after taking the job, the first-time head coach entered the NBA Draft with a pair of top-10 selections for a team coming off a 21-51 campaign, selecting potential franchise cornerstones Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. Fast forward to present day and Mosley, along with those first-round picks, all enter their second seasons with a new level of comfort this time around."

3. TRADE!

“ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss,” Woj tweeted.

4. DEMAR DEROZAN SOUNDS OFF ON SPURS TENURE

"I had great games," DeRozan said. "I developed in a lot of great ways as a basketball player, but in the same token, I just felt nonexistent for those years. It wasn't like we was on TV, we wasn't competing. There was so much to it that was a struggle. ... I just felt like I was irrelevant."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 19 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

