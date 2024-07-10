Magic Top Pick Tristan da Silva Excited to Play With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
ORLANDO — Long before they were teammates on the Orlando Magic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope caught Tristan da Silva's eye with his play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and helped lead them to an NBA championship in the bubble.
Four years later, da Silva and KCP are the lone additions to an Orlando Magic team coming off their best season in over a decade. With KCP's experience winning championships with the Lakers and Denver Nuggets, da Silva is excited to learn from the veteran guard.
"It's kind of crazy because when he won his ring in 2020 in the bubble, I thought 'Yo, he's got to be a crazy vet to play with,'" da Silva said on Monday. "He just seems like the guy you want to have on your team and he brings that experience [and] that leadership. It's wild to think four years later I'm on the same team as him. I'll try to pick his brain a lot too [and] see how championship caliber teams operate."
KCP, 31, has made the playoffs five times in his NBA career. He was third in minutes on the Lakers' championship team and led Denver in minutes played en route to its first championship in franchise history. The 6-foot-5 guard will compose one of the best defensive backcourts in the league alongside All-Defensive second-team guard Jalen Suggs, and he has made 40 percent of his 3-pointers in three of his last four seasons.
Da Silva's ability to shoot also made him one of the best fits for Orlando when it took him with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 German-Brazilian forward made 38.6 percent of his 3s in his four-year collegiate career at Colorado and was over 56 percent from beyond the arc in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Da Silva, 23, has made a strong first impression on his teammates in the summer league, including 2023 first-round pick Jett Howard.
"He's amazing," Howard said. "He's killed it so far. You can tell he's a little older and he carries himself that way. [He's] super mature and I think he'll fit in right away."
Da Silva and the Magic kick off their NBA 2K25 Summer League slate in Las Vegas on Friday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET at the Pavilion.
