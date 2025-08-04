Magic Predicted To Trade For $208 Million NBA Champion To Form Electric Backcourt With Desmond Bane
The Orlando Magic depleted their future draft capital for former Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, leaving them with just a few assets to further improve the roster.
Although a 'Big Three' of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Murray will likely make noise in a shaky Eastern Conference, general manager Anthony Parker should always be willing to entertain trades. Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac, and even Jalen Suggs may see a change of scenery depending on how the first half of the 2025-2026 regular season plays out.
PFSN predicts the Magic could trade for Denver Nuggets guard and NBA champion Jamal Murray in the event the backcourt outside of Bane disappoints early on.
Let's first observe how this wild scenario would look from the Magic's perspective. Murray is certainly an offensive upgrade over Suggs, but it may not be worth it given the number of assets needed to land him. Not to mention, there is a major defensive drop-off from Suggs to Nikola Jokic's longtime No. 2 option.
The article shared Murray's four-year, $208 million contract he signed in late 2024 is what motivates the Nuggets to move the 28-year-old. The All-Rookie guard begins this extension next season. Denver's front office would, according to PFSN, seek out young pieces and draft capital in exchange for Murray, which the Magic are severely lacking after acquiring Bane.
The reason this is pitched in the first place is because Murray could provide the Magic with even more offensive firepower and create quite an electric backcourt with Bane.
Both guards averaged more than or near 20 points last season on efficient shooting splits, but that doesn't eliminate any of the previously listed logistic problems with this trade.
