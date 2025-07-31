Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Favored To Win Title Before Two NBA Stars
Since drafting Paolo Banchero with the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic’s fortunes have changed dramatically.
Orlando went from being a bottom-feeder in the Eastern Conference to making the playoffs in two of Banchero’s first three years as the 22-year-old has solidified himself as the face of the franchise and one of the Association’s best young talents. Now, Bleacher Report believes he is close to bringing home the hardware.
In a recent video, Bleacher Report ranked Banchero at No. 7 on its top-10 list of players under 30 who are expected to win a title.
“The Magic have a chance to make the conference finals this year, and he is just this freak of nature,” the outlet said. “He’s a really, really skilled forward.”
“He does need to be better defensively, but it’s such a good defensive team with a lot of talent around him. This is his chance to make a little bit of a push and really establish himself as one of the upper-echelon guys in the NBA.”
Banchero posted 29.4 points in the playoffs, propelling him to the sixth-highest scoring average in the postseason despite Orlando falling in the first round to the Boston Celtics in five games. During the regular season, Banchero logged a career-high 25.9 points with 18 games of 30-plus points.
With a newly bolstered roster around him, Banchero has the skill set and playoff prowess needed to bring the Magic their first NBA title in franchise history.
