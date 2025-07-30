Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Makes Huge Leap In Player Rankings
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is establishing himself as one of the best players in the league.
Entering his fourth year in the NBA, Banchero has earned the respect of critics after helping the Magic advance to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
NBA.com ranked the top 10 players in the Eastern Conference going into the season and Banchero came in at No. 4 on the list.
"A torn oblique limited him to just 46 regular-season games in 2024-25, but he’s clearly on the verge of a star breakout," NBA.com wrote.
"A skilled, 6-foot-10 forward who excels everywhere offensively, Banchero can do damage from deep, on the break and in the post. This allows Orlando much flexibility in terms of its attack, strategy and lineups. In his limited playing time last season, he averaged 25.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 4.8 apg, all indicative of his all-around ability.
"He’ll need to improve as a rim protector (he’s never topped 50 blocks in a season) to get raves for being a two-way player, but he’s still just 22 until mid-November."
The only players ranked higher than Banchero were Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Banchero is only 22, so he has a lot of room for growth before hitting his prime.
This means the sky could truly be the limit for the Magic star.
