Summer League Takeaways: Three Magic Players Who Impressed
Despite finishing Summer League winless at 0-5, the Orlando Magic found three major positives to carry into the regular season. Rookies Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, along with second-year forward Tristan da Silva, logged significant minutes in the games they played. All showcased flashes of impact potential. On a deep roster built to contend for a championship, their roles won’t be substantial right away, but all three proved capable of contributing in defined minutes. Here are the biggest takeaways from their Summer League performances.
Tristan da Silva Looks Ready for a Bigger Role
da Silva appeared in two games as the clear leader of Orlando’s Summer League squad, showcasing the experience gained from starting 38 games during his rookie season. He averaged 18.5 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. da Silva played with poise, consistently finding his spots, executing within the offense, and bringing a physical edge on defense.
Summer League coach Ameer Bahhur praised da Silva for expanding his skillset and maximizing his opportunities, noting the forward made the most of every minute on the floor.
"He did a great job," Bahhur said in a post-game interview. "He took steps on all sides of the ball. Offensively, he was aggressive. He shot the ball well, did a great job of being physical, creating offense for himself and others. Defensively, I thought he took on the challenge and guarded some really good players. Two great steps for Tristan, and we're going to keep continuing to build on it."
Jase Richardson Shows Potential for Immediate Offensive Impact
Selected No. 25 in the draft, Richardson showcased elite offensive capabilities during the NBA Combine, particularly with his shot creation off the dribble. Despite battling an ankle injury through two starts, he averaged 16.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists on 55.6 percent from the field.
Richardson displayed athletic finishes at the rim and the ability to knock down the three-point shot from anywhere on the perimeter. Coach Bahhur complimented his ability to be a court general when evaluating his performance.
"Jace did a great job," he said. "He played two really tough, physical, experienced teams. He did a heck of a job of commanding our offense and getting his teammates involved when he needed to, but also looking to score when he needed to. Defensively, for his first taste of NBA minutes, he did a great job of matching physicality and battling and being as tough as we know he is."
Noah Penda Could Be the Next Great Magic Defender
Although Penda was drafted in the second round, the Magic traded a haul of draft capital to move up and select him later revealing he held a first-round grade on their draft board. While Penda is considered the biggest developmental project among their Summer League standouts, he has already emerged as the top defender. He's showcased the versatility to guard all five positions while contributing offensively.
In three games, Penda averaged 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and three assists while shooting 51.7 percent from the field and tallying five steals. Coach Bahhur said there’s genuine excitement within the organization about Penda’s potential.
"Offensively, I thought he did a good job of playmaking for himself at his size," Bahurr added. "Defensively, we asked him to guard bigs, we asked him to guard smalls. He took on whatever challenge we gave him and showed why we're so excited about it because of his ability to do it on both sides of the ball."
