Mason Williams Joins 'Orlando Magic on SI' Team as Beat Reporter
ORLANDO — The rebranding is complete, and a new team of writers, editors and podcasters are in place for the new "Orlando Magic on SI'' team-specific site on Sports Illustrated, starting on Thursday (Aug. 1).
We''re going to be covering everything that happens with the Orlando Magic, from the current roster to past players and coaches and memorable moments through the years. We'll keep you updated on everything, and our content on the SI.com platform is all free. There is no paywall or subscription for any of our Orlando Magic content.
The first person you'll get to know is Mason Williams, who's one of the best young writers in the country. He's a recent graduate of Indiana University, which has one of the best media schools in the country. He's already got several years of high-level basketball coverage behind him, and he's moved to Orlando to be fully embedded with the Magic as we head toward the 2024-25 season, which should be filled with excitement.
"I have admired Mason's work up close the past couple of years, and I've always wanted a chance to bring him onto our team. I'm thrilled that we're able to do this together in Orlando with our expanded coverage of the Magic,'' publisher Tom Brew said. "I think fans of the Magic are really going to enjoy all the things we have planned for this season. Mason is a terrific hire, and we're both excited to call Florida home.''
Mason will be joined on the daily coverage by Tom Brew, a long-time Florida newspaper writer and editor in Tampa Bay and Fort Lauderdale who is the publisher of the site and lead columnist. He will also be hosting weekly podcasts that will be starting last month.
Brew owns eight sites on the SI.com platform, including the No. 1-ranked Fastbreak on SI breaking news site that averages more than 8 million pageviews per month. Brew also co-owns sites covering the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards, plus college sites for Indiana and Purdue in the Big Ten and two major-league baseball sites.
You'll meet other members of the team as we go along. To follow all of our work, you can follow us on Facebook, where we post EVERY story we write, which will be several hundred a month. To like our group — which is all free, too — simply CLICK HERE.
To follow Mason on Twitter, CLICK HERE
"I’ve been very blessed all along the journey that’s led me to this opportunity, and this is no different,'' Williams said. "I’m thrilled to get going and see what all is in store here in Orlando.''
Related Orlando Magic stories
- COLE ANTHONY GIVES BACK: Through his 50 Ways Foundation's back-to-school surprise, the Magic guard continues to fully immerse himself in what could be his "forever home." CLICK HERE