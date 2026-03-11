Five Questions Previewing Cavaliers vs. Magic National TV Game

The Orlando Magic are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

It's a big game for both teams, as they fight for positioning in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Cavs beat the Magic twice in January, but Orlando is coming into the game with two full days of rest while riding a four-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers have won three of their first four games in March.

To learn more about the Magic's upcoming opponent, we spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers On SI contributor Cade Cracas.

How have the Cavaliers looked since beating the Magic twice in January?

They've actually looked a lot better than they did when taking on the Magic. Jarrett Allen has finally found his footing, Darius Garland is no longer with the team and Donovan Mitchell has only gotten better. The best part for Cleveland is it hasn't been a one-man show anymore, but rather an entire team effort to pull off wins.

What has been the biggest change for the team since James Harden was acquired ahead of the trade deadline?

James Harden's involvement on the court is just remarkable. He scores at an elite level from just about anywhere on the court, dishes off and playmakes at a high level, and most importantly, also plays physical under the basket and hauls down rebounds. He also helps unlock other players, with both Allen and Evan Mobley looking calmer and more efficient when he's on the court.

What's something Magic fans should know that would surprise them about the Cavs?

James Harden actually has been the missing piece. His veteran leadership and pairing with Donovan Mitchell have been fantastic.

If the Cavs were to lose to the Magic, what would be the reason why?

Bench depth struggling. All season, there have been ups and downs with the bench, and while they have most recently been thriving, all it takes is one off night. The Cavaliers need to ensure someone is always contributing at a high level off the bench. For the game against the Magic, it'll need to be the guards who are on their A-games.

What's your prediction for the game?

The Cavaliers are looking to rebound following the loss to the Celtics, making the game against the Magic another opportunity for them to convince the general public they are legit. I think the Cavaliers win it, but not by much.