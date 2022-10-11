Grizzlies vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic face its penultimate preseason test against a familiar foe in the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Magic and Grizzlies played last week, where Memphis won 109-97 and Orlando will look to get revenge ... or at least look to play a little sharper than it did the first time around.
With just one preseason game left after tonight, there could be a very good chance that this contest acts as the "dress rehearsal" for the Magic starters before we see them live in action during the regular season opener next Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.
Tonight, look for the Magic to try out some potential new lineups, especially in the backcourt with Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton, and try to limit turnovers as much as possible.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Grizzlies vs. Magic Broadcast Information
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11
- Time: 7 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: n/a
Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Report
Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot): OUT
- Danny Green (knee): OUT
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT
- Gary Harris (knee): OUT
- Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
- Jalen Suggs (bone bruise): OUT
- Franz Wagner (rest): QUESTIONABLE
Grizzlies vs. Magic Projected Starters
Memphis Grizzlies
- Guard: Ja Morant
- Guard: Desmond Bane
- Forward: Ziaire Williams
- Forward: Santi Aldama
- Center: Brandon Clarke
Orlando Magic
- Guard: Cole Anthony
- Guard: R.J. Hampton
- Forward: Chuma Okeke
- Forward: Paolo Banchero
- Center: Wendell Carter Jr.
