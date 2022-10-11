Grizzlies vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts its first preseason game Tuesday night. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are coming to town.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic face its penultimate preseason test against a familiar foe in the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Magic and Grizzlies played last week, where Memphis won 109-97 and Orlando will look to get revenge ... or at least look to play a little sharper than it did the first time around.

With just one preseason game left after tonight, there could be a very good chance that this contest acts as the "dress rehearsal" for the Magic starters before we see them live in action during the regular season opener next Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Tonight, look for the Magic to try out some potential new lineups, especially in the backcourt with Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton, and try to limit turnovers as much as possible.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Grizzlies vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Tuesday, Oct. 11 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: n/a

Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot): OUT

Danny Green (knee): OUT

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT

Gary Harris (knee): OUT

Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

Jalen Suggs (bone bruise): OUT

Franz Wagner (rest): QUESTIONABLE

Grizzlies vs. Magic Projected Starters

Memphis Grizzlies

Guard: Ja Morant

Guard: Desmond Bane

Forward: Ziaire Williams

Forward: Santi Aldama

Center: Brandon Clarke

Orlando Magic

Guard: Cole Anthony

Guard: R.J. Hampton

Forward: Chuma Okeke

Forward: Paolo Banchero

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

