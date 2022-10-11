Skip to main content

Grizzlies vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts its first preseason game Tuesday night. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are coming to town.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic face its penultimate preseason test against a familiar foe in the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Magic and Grizzlies played last week, where Memphis won 109-97 and Orlando will look to get revenge ... or at least look to play a little sharper than it did the first time around.

With just one preseason game left after tonight, there could be a very good chance that this contest acts as the "dress rehearsal" for the Magic starters before we see them live in action during the regular season opener next Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Tonight, look for the Magic to try out some potential new lineups, especially in the backcourt with Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton, and try to limit turnovers as much as possible.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Grizzlies vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Oct. 11
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot): OUT
  • Danny Green (knee): OUT

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT
  • Gary Harris (knee): OUT
  • Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
  • Jalen Suggs (bone bruise): OUT
  • Franz Wagner (rest): QUESTIONABLE

Grizzlies vs. Magic Projected Starters

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Guard: Ja Morant
  • Guard: Desmond Bane
  • Forward: Ziaire Williams
  • Forward: Santi Aldama
  • Center: Brandon Clarke

Orlando Magic

  • Guard: Cole Anthony
  • Guard: R.J. Hampton
  • Forward: Chuma Okeke
  • Forward: Paolo Banchero
  • Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Paolo Banchero
News

Grizzlies vs. Magic Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Starting 5: How Long is Jalen Suggs Out?

By Jeremy Brener
Mo Wagner
News

Magic 'Dominating the Simple' Heading Into Regular Season

By Riley Sheppard
Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Guard Jalen Suggs Reveals Injury Timetable; Can He Return For Season Opener?

By Jeremy Brener
Caleb Houstan
News

Magic Preseason Profile: Will Caleb Houstan Carve Out Role in Rookie Year?

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Suggs Draft
News

Magic Starting 5: Jalen Suggs Dealing with Injury, How Will Orlando Respond?

By Jeremy Brener
Gary Harris
News

Magic Preseason Profile: Gary Harris Adds Veteran Presence in Orlando

By Jeremy Brener
R.J. Hampton
News

Magic Preseason Profile: Breakout Year for R.J. Hampton?

By Jeremy Brener
Jalen Suggs
News

Magic Injury Update: Jalen Suggs Suffers Bone Bruise - How Long Will He Be OUT?

By Jeremy Brener