More Details Revealed About Kia Center's $226M Improvements
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Kia Center, home to the Orlando Magic for the last 14-plus years, reportedly had improvements approved Monday that will help it to stay up to standard with more modern venues.
According to Ryan Lynch of the Orlando Business Journal, the arena is "ramping up work" tied to $226 million in upgrades after the Orlando City Council approved negotiating with ANC Sports Enterprise for LED display upgrades.
The two-year contract's terms include $9.66 million for "equipment and more, as well as seven one-year options," the report said.
Upgrades are set to include the LEDs on the arena's center jumbotron and various other screens and lit signage around the arena, including the O-Zone sign in the upper bowl.
Andrea Otero, a spokesperson for the city of Orlando, told OBJ that upgrades would begin this summer and be completed prior to the beginning of the Magic and ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears seasons this fall.
Otero also noted that Orlando is bidding out work for sound upgrades to the arena's lower bowl and a replacement and upgrade to the video control room, the report said.
Lynch noted that the Kia Center plans to remain open for scheduled events during the completion of the work.
Last November, the Orlando Sentinel first reported that the Orlando City Council gave the final OK to commit $626 million in future tourist-tax revenues to upgrading the Kia Center and Camping World Stadium. While the 63,000-seat outdoor venue would see $400 million of the upgrades, $226 million would be designated for the 20,000-seat Kia Center.
At the time, the home of the Magic and Solar Bears was said to be getting new elevators and escalators and a redesigned concourse, among other improvements.
In January, developers of Westcourt, the mixed-use development set to be built on land on the north side of Church Street across from the Kia Center, planned for a spring groundbreaking after Orlando's Appearance Review Board approved the project.
It is currently scheduled to open in early 2027.
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.