Most underrated get of NBA summer? General managers tout Bane
Put down your pencils, close your books, the votes are in.
NBA Executives around the league have reached a decision – The Orlando Magic adding Desmond Bane is The Most Underrated Player Acquisition of the Summer, edging out the competition with a total of 17% of the votes.
Cam Johnson, Denver (13%) and Kristaps Porziņģis, Atlanta (10%) were next closest in this category, marking some of the other underrated marquee additions around the league.
Since there's nothing underrated about Kevin Durant, the survey gave him his own category; KD ran away with 73% of the votes for 'Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact?', leaving Bane with the majority of the remaining votes (17%) in this 2nd section.
As for which team made the best overall moves this offseason, the Magic once again make an appearance, mostly due to the addition of Bane, but also due to signing Tyus Jones and drafting two win-now rookies without giving up much of their core from last season. Orlando lost Cole and KCP in the Bane trade while returning the rest of the roster.
Desmond Bane also clocked in votes in another category dominated by an annual contender in 'Which player is the best at moving without the ball?', which to no surprise is led once again by Steph Curry, Golden State. (90%)
One day Desmond Bane will be able to claim the title of best shooter alive without having to add "...not named Steph Curry", assuming Steph slows down... eventually, right?
All in all, the most underrated acquisition of the summer (Desmond Bane) expected to make the 2nd-biggest impact of any one player acquisition joins a team that NBA GMs ranked as the T-2nd best defense, a Top-5 most promising young core, a Top-10 most fun team to watch, and the 3rd best team in the East.
Things could be worse for the most versatile shooter in the world not named Steph Curry.
How does Bane feel about joining this tenacious defensive young Orlando squad? Bane told the Magic's Dan Savage after the trade:
I’m super excited to be here. All the guys, they’ve reached out and hit me up. The front office, the support staff – everybody has been real, real supportive. You can tell there’s an excitement in the air as well as expectations. Expectations are healthy.- Desmond Bane
I feel like we have the roster to be able to do some really special things. (Tough defense is) my DNA. I’m a gritty guy. That’s how I’ve made it to this point. You look up and down the roster and we all have similar make ups. Their arms might be a little longer than mine (laughter), but apart from that we’re very aligned.