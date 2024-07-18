NBA Summer League: 3 Takeaways from Magic's First Loss
ORLANDO — For the second straight NBA Summer League game, the Orlando Magic looked up at a double-digit deficit and needed another second-half comeback.
This time, though, the Magic couldn't finish the rally and lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 104-98. Wednesday night's loss was Orlando's first in Las Vegas. Now 2-1, the Magic play again Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
The Magic trailed by as many as 19 points in the second quarter and were down 57-40 at half. Orlando outscored Memphis 34-18 to make it a one-point game entering the final quarter.
Orlando then tied the game twice — at 78-78 and 80-80 — but a 13-0 run seized control for the Grizzlies.
GG Jackson had a double-double for Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Scotty Pippen Jr. was an assist shy of a double-double with 25 points and nine assists. Pippen scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, including nine on the Grizzlies' 13-0 run.
Jett Howard led Orlando with 21 points, while Tristan da Silva scored 17 and had six rebounds. Jay Huff had another strong showing with 18 points. Orlando was without Anthony Black due to ankle soreness.
Here are three takeaways from the Magic's first loss of the summer league.
Howard, da Silva look ready to contribute
Chalk up another efficient performance for da Silva.
The Magic's 2024 first-round pick was 6-for-9 from the field and made four of his six 3-point attempts. Through three games, the 6-foot-8 Brazilian-German forward has averaged 17.7 points, made 17 of 28 field goal attempts (61%) and 10 of 17 from three (59%).
Howard, 20, made half of his 6 shots from beyond the arc. The 2023 first-round pick has averaged 19 points per game and made 47.6 percent of his threes.
For a Magic team that ranked among the NBA's worst in 3-point shooting last season, Howard and da Silva's accuracy is a hopeful sign.
“We’re ready," Howard said. "We’re up for the challenge and if they believe in us to take those shots, we’re gonna take them and make them.”
Xavier Moon continues to shine
Black's absence opened the door for Moon to step up.
In 25 minutes as the director of the offense, Moon tallied eight assists against two turnovers. Five of his eight assists came across the third and fourth quarters.
For a journeyman player looking to secure a spot on an NBA roster, Moon's ability to impact the game with his scoring and passing has impressed.
Magic show resiliency
You learn much more about a team when their backs are up against the wall.
For the second straight game, Orlando was down by double-digits for much of the third quarter, this time against a team that had won each of their first two games by 20 points. The Magic fought back, reducing a 13-point deficit to three with 24 seconds left to play on a 3-pointer from Moon.
Orlando faces the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.
