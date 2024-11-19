Nearing Return, Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. Practices Ahead of Clippers Matchup
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. went through part of the team's practice on Tuesday afternoon and will be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Magic and Los Angeles Clippers, according to a report from Magic writer Dan Savage.
Carter Jr. has missed eight consecutive games with left foot plantar fasciitis. Since leaving the second quarter of Orlando's Nov. 3 loss at Dallas, the 25-year-old center has been sidelined from action.
The Magic are in the midst of a three-game west coast road trip. Orlando practiced Tuesday afternoon at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles ahead of the team's tilt with the Clippers on Wednesday.
Before Orlando's Monday night game at Phoenix, the Magic big man was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report – a change after being listed as out more than 24 hours in advance of previous games.
So far this season, Carter Jr. has played in six games. He's averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 44.7 FG% shooting in 26.3 minutes of action.
In his absence, Goga Bitadze has assumed the starting role after returning from a left foot tendon strain. Over his last eight games, he's averaged 10.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game, shooting 72.5 FG% from the field.
