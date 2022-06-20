BIG3 Week 1 Report: Magic Ex Rashard Lewis Among Highlights

The BIG3 kicked off the 2022 season this past weekend, and former Orlando Magic stars played a big role in the first batch of games.

The BIG3 is a 3-on-3 league primarily consisting of ex-NBA players either to scratch the itch of playing competitive basketball or as a gateway to find their way back to the world's top basketball league.

Joe Johnson, last year's MVP, signed a deal this past season with the Boston Celtics, proving that there is a path from the BIG3 to the NBA.

Here's a look at how the first week played out:

Triplets 51, Trilogy 45

Ex-Magic players Isaiah Briscoe (20 points) and Earl Clark (4 points) showed up for the defending champions, but Joe Johnson's 30 points was not enough for Trilogy to start the 2022 season on the right foot.

3's Company 50, Bivouac 47

Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers combined for 36 of 3's Company's 50 points to pull out a Week 1 win. Gerald Green scored 26 for Bivouac, while Corey Brewer added 16 points.

Ghost Ballers 53, 3 Headed Monsters 50

Rashard Lewis dropped 18 points and eight rebounds in his season debut, while another former Orlando player Jonathon Simmons struggled, scoring just two points. Ultimately for their 3 Headed Monsters squad, it fell short against the Ghost Ballers, who featured Central Florida native Jermaine Taylor.

Aliens 52, Enemies 44

Serbian 3x3 basketball bronze medalist Dusan Bulut scored 22 points and dished out seven dimes in the Aliens' win over Enemies.

Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 33

2-time NBA champion Josh Powell scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Killer 3's blowout win over Ball Hogs.

Power 50, Tri-State 35

Glen Rice Jr. led all scorers with 23 and former Magic player Cuttino Mobley added four points in Power's 15-point win over Tri-State, who featured Jason Richardson, but he did not record any stats.