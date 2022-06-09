Magic Target Chet Holmgren Not 'Spending Energy' Thinking About No. 1 Pick

ORLANDO - In two weeks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will call Chet Holmgren's name as he is drafted into the league.

The team that will select him and the pick used to take him are a little more up in the air.

The Orlando Magic, who hold the No. 1 pick, could be the team that officially makes Holmgren an NBA player.

But the 7-foot Gonzaga big man isn't too concerned about where he goes in the days leading up to the draft.

"I'm not trying to spend the energy thinking so much about [going No. 1]," Holmgren said in an interview with Stadium. "I just want that moment when my name is called to be complete happiness."

With the combination of Holmgren’s 7-6 wingspan, high upside and fit in the modern game, the Magic front office may take a chance on what many view as a high risk but high reward selection.

Despite his great footwork and quickness, many are concerned about Holmgren's build, weighing just 190 pounds.

Despite the weight concerns, Holmgren possesses a rare skill set. His ability to knock down threes at a high level, while also possessing elite help defense instincts would allow Orlando to stretch the floor and make the opposition think twice before attacking the basket.

If the Magic front office does select Holmgren with the first pick, the unicorn of the draft would be on full display in the Amway Center next season.

The NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23.